Palm Bay Magnet High School placed on lockdown over social media threats, police say

A student at Palm Bay Magnet High School was arrested Tuesday under suspicion of disrupting a school function after the school was placed on lockdown for more than an hour.

Melbourne police said officers responded to the school shortly after noon after receiving reports about a possible armed person in the school's parking lot. Officers responded and searched the school, but did not find anyone armed with a weapon, police said.

Police said it appears that two students got into a fight earlier in the day and one student left the school and made threats over social media. That student was found several miles away and was taken into custody.

Because he is a juvenile, police have not released his name.

Police said no one was found to be armed with a gun.