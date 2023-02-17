Palm Bay Councilman Peter Filiberto resigns after arrest on DUI, cocaine possession charges

Palm Bay Councilman Peter Filiberto has resigned a day after city leaders called for his suspension by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following Filberto's arrest on alleged DUI and drug possession charges last week.

Filiberto submitted his resignation letter on Friday and wrote that it was "effective immediately" (you can read the letter below). It did not mention his arrest.

He was elected in 2022.

Police said Filberto was riding his motorcycle south on Lipscomb Street NE at a high rate of speed and ran two stop signs while driving through a nearby neighborhood. Filiberto was traveling "well above the 25mph posted speed limit," according to an arrest report. The report also stated that Filiberto appeared to attempt a U-turn, but lost control of his bike and fell over.

The councilman reportedly refused to speak with an officer during a traffic stop and refused to participate in a field sobriety test. However, based on the totality of the circumstances, including the smell of alcohol on his breath, he was arrested, police said.

Police said Filiberto did not have the proper motorcycle endorsement, and his license was suspended. While being processed at the police station, officers found a plastic container with a white substance in his shoe and a plastic bag with a white substance in his sock, according to the police. Tests on both indicated the substance was cocaine, the report said.

Pressure began mounting earlier this week as fellow council members and Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina asked Filberto to step down. "This situation has cast a shadow over the good work that our City Council and leadership team are accomplishing," Medina said.