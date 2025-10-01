Palm Bay councilmember doubles down on inflammatory posts, faces growing calls for suspension

The Brief Palm Bay Councilmember Chandler Langevin faces backlash for posts targeting Indian Americans. Residents packed a special meeting turned town hall, calling his comments divisive. The council may ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend him from office on Thursday.



A special Palm Bay City Council meeting drew tension Thursday after a councilmember’s remarks about Indian Americans sparked public outcry and calls for his removal.

What we know:

Palm Bay City Councilmember Chandler Langevin is facing mounting criticism after posting on X statement about Indians:

Mayor Rob Medina called a special council meeting Tuesday night, but because only two members were present, it became a town hall where dozens of residents voiced concerns.

Langevin did not attend but defended his posts online, writing that the political speech on X does not meet the threshold for removal from office. The council is expected to take up the issue again Thursday, when members may consider asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend him.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the council will reach consensus on formally requesting the governor’s intervention. The timeline for any potential action from DeSantis, should such a request be made, is also uncertain. Langevin has given no indication he plans to resign, even amid growing calls for accountability.

The backstory:

This is not the first time Langevin has sparked controversy with his online posts. Earlier this year, he faced pushback over remarks about Muslims in America. Two weeks ago, he promoted a march honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk with a flyer that read "March for Charlie Kirk and all victims of left-wing evil."

What they're saying:

"I have young children, 11 and 9, and they already deal with enough racism in the school systems or in public," Brevard County resident Amar Patel said. "Acts like the city councilmember’s words will affect how residents treat my children, for example, and many of the other community members that are here. That can’t continue. That is hate speech."

Another resident argued that Langevin’s rhetoric undermines his role as a representative. "It sounds like it’s anything but who he represents, and that is not what America is built on," Patel said. "It’s not acceptable. It’s not who we are as a country."

Langevin, meanwhile, doubled down Tuesday, writing on X: "I will not stand down from my current position. The immigration system works overtime against Americans and Indian immigrants are at the forefront of its abuse to enrich Indians at the expense of Americans."