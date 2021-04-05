Series of quakes strike South LA, rattle Southern California

A series of quakes struck the South Los Angeles area within a half-hour on Monday morning and were felt across Southern California, waking up many residents.

The first was a preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near the unincorporated Lennox area at 4:15 a.m. with a depth of 12 miles.

A minute later, a small 2.5-magnitude quake was centered .62 miles northwest of Lennox.

The third and the largest hit the same area at 4:44 a.m. The 4.1-magnitude sharp tremblor also had a depth of 12 miles, the USGS said.

According to USGS, the quake was felt in areas such as Playa del Rey, Santa Monica, Gardena, Redondo Beach, and Torrance.

"The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault," renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

