Paddlefish at Disney Springs robbed by goggles-wearing, masked man: Deputies

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported robbery overnight at Paddlefish, a popular restaurant at Disney Springs.

According to the incident report, shortly after midnight on Monday, Sept. 15, a man wearing all black clothing and goggles entered the manager's office and ordered the people inside "down" and on to their knees.

The man left after two minutes, which is when the employees then called 911, the report said.

OCSO released the incident report to FOX 35. However, several portions of the narrative were redacted.

OCSO also released a photo from a surveillance camera of the alleged suspect, which shows what appears to be someone wearing goggles and wetsuit-like clothing. They also appear to be holding something towards the lens of the camera, though it wasn't immediately clear what the object was.

Deputies also said the suspect was not armed nor implied that he was armed.

One of the victims told deputies that he was completing paperwork and putting cash into the safe when the suspect entered the room. The suspect "told them to get down and close their eyes."

Several lines of the report are then redacted.

The report said money/cash was stolen, though it isn't exactly clear how much. There are two charges on the report for robbery and grand theft, which lists a range between $10,000 and $20,000.