Pack your suitcase! Frontier Airlines offering another new route to the Caribbean from Orlando

Those who live in Orlando can prepare to check St. Croix off their bucket list of islands to visit as Frontier Airlines is offering a new route to the Caribbean destination.

The new nonstop service route was announced alongside 16 other new routes Frontier Airlines has announced for several other U.S. Airports.

The route from Orlando to St. Croix begins on May 21 with one flight a week. The one-way fare starts at $69 for tickets purchased up until March 1.

Where is St. Croix?

St. Croix is the largest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands in the Caribbean and spans about 22 miles long. It's the only island in the group with an extensive plain.

The island is rich in culture and located about 20 miles south of St. Thomas and 65 southeast of Puerto Rico.

When on the island, travelers can choose to go shopping, explore different restaurants, go hiking, scuba dive, snorkel, golf, and explore the beautiful beaches.

The nonstop flight will be on Saturdays and will span a little over three hours.