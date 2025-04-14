Oviedo police officer killed in crash: officials
The City of Oviedo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who tragically died in a crash last week.
What we know:
On the evening of April 11, Officer Jimmy Serrano-Torres III was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the Lake Nona area of Orlando.
He died at the scene from his injuries, officials confirmed.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been released. It remains unclear whether Officer Serrano-Torres was on duty at the time of the crash.
The Orlando Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
‘He will be deeply missed'
What they're saying:
"Our department is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Officer Serrano," Police Chief Dale Coleman said in a statement. "He was not only an outstanding officer, but also a bright light in our community. Always professional and courteous, he earned the respect of his fellow officers and the citizens he served. He will be deeply missed."
Who was Officer Serrano-Torres?
Serrano joined the City of Oviedo Police Department in August 2021 and was a patrol officer.
The 36-year-old leaves behind his parents and siblings.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Oviedo Police Department on April 14, 2025.