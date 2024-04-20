Oviedo man killed in Seminole County crash: FHP

article

A 20-year-old Oviedo man has died after a motorcycle crash in Seminole County, FHP said.

On Friday around 3:33 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Fort Christmas Road approaching the intersection of Killaloe Terrace. A Toyota Prius was traveling in the same direction.

The motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left while using the eastbound travel lane, FHP said. When the Prius began to make a left turn onto Killaloe Terrace, the motorcyclist entered the direct path of the Prius.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.