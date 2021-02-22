Police: Serious injuries reported after vehicle flips off I-4 in Orlando

At least one person has been seriously injured after a vehicle flipped off of Interstate 4 (I-4), crashing onto the street below, police said.

The crash occurred on I-4 eastbound at Kaley Street.

A vehicle overturned onto the westbound side of Kaley Avenue. According to the Orlando Police Department, the vehicle drove off I-4 and flipped onto Kaley Street.

They also said that there are serious injuries.

One of the involved parties has been transported to the hospital under a trauma alert.

The eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed but have since reopened completely. The westbound side of Kaley Street under I-4 remains closed.

