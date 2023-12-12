Overturned tractor-trailer impacting traffic on I-75 through Marion County

LIVE SKYFOX TRAFFIC ALERT

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports.

The tractor-trailer overturned in the median, and as a result, has reduced interstate traffic to two lanes in both directions and slowed travel times significantly. This crash is located between the Micanopy exit (County Road 234) to the north and the Irvine/Orange Lake exit (County Road 318) to the south [GMap].

Troopers are asking travelers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route if possible. Drivers who are in the vicinity are advised to be aware of debris and spilled diesel fuel.





