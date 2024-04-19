Overturned semi-truck blocks lanes on SR-417, scattering debris over the road: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

Troopers are investigating after a crash involving an overturned semi-truck in Orlando on Friday morning, scattering debris on the road.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. southbound on SR-417 at Lee Vista Boulevard.

All lanes are blocked while the fire department assesses the scene.

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the collision. Troopers said there are injuries reported.

(Photo courtesy of Sherry McGuire)

The crash is under investigation.

