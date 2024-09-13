Overturned semi crash on I-4 West shuts down traffic near downtown Orlando

A crash involving an overturned semi is blocking a portion of traffic on Interstate 4 near downtown Orlando.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all westbound lanes are blocked on I-4 at Anderson Street, with traffic being diverted onto State Road 408.

The express lanes remain open in the area.

FOX 35 News is working to gather more information. It's unknown when the area will reopen.

