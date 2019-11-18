Overnight house fire causes heavy damage, takes the life of family cat

A Florida home was heavily damaged by an overnight fire.

The fire broke out at a Chuluota home just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Seminole County Fire Rescue said.

A family with two adults and two children were reportedly inside the home. All of them got out safe, including their dog. Unfortunately, the family cat perished.

The fire appears to have originated in the garage area. Seminole County Fire said that there is heavy damage throughout the home.

The Fire Marshal cannot begin the investigation yet because the roof is at risk of collapse.

