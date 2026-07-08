Over 50 feral hogs trapped in Edgewater: Neighborhood battle is far from over, officials say

The Brief Over the last three months, a partnership between the Edgewater Police Department and a state-approved trapper has successfully removed more than 50 feral hogs from the community. This follows a FOX35 report from May, when residents first sounded the alarm about feral hogs turning local lawns into massive construction zones. After a successful sweep of northern Florida Shores, the city is shifting lines, moving traps to the southwest side of town to address a new wave of localized property damage.



Feral hogs have been going completely hog wild in Edgewater, and city leaders say they are doing everything they can to stop the nightly destruction.

For months, massive packs of wild hogs have been treating neighborhood yards like an all-you-can-eat buffet. Neighbors say they go to bed with a pristine yard, only to wake up to thousands of dollars in landscape damage.

The backstory:

Back in May, FOX35 first broke the story of the worsening hog crisis in the Florida Shores neighborhood. At the time, city officials warned that expanding concrete developments were forcing the animals out of their natural habitats and straight onto residential property.

Now, three months into a specialized eradication program, the city has a major update on the battle to reclaim local lawns.

In a joint effort, the Edgewater Police Department partnered with a nuisance trapper approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Since the traps were deployed, officials confirm that more than 50 feral hogs have been safely pulled out of local neighborhoods.

The tactical cleanup heavily focused on the northern portion of Florida Shores, where hog activity was at its worst. But as the northern numbers slow down, the frontline is officially shifting.

What they're saying:

Residents say the intervention couldn't come a moment sooner. For Florida Shores resident Tony Hertzog, the hogs hit his property right at the worst possible time back in 2021.

"They put all the sod down, I came down one morning, they tore it all up," Hertzog said. "Seven thousand dollars worth of turf they tore up. They’re a nuisance! They go into yards and eat everything, tear everything up."

Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew says the city understands how deeply frustrating this has been for homeowners, which is why they are committing real resources to tracking the herds.

"They are all over the place," Mayor Depew said. "They are not just in one area, unfortunately. It's not like a wild cat herd where they stay in one spot. We hear you. We understand the concerns, and we are trying to send every trapper we possibly can."

What's next:

While 50 hogs off the streets is a major dent, city officials know the invasion is far from over.

Edgewater Police say they need residents to keep their eyes on the ground to win this battle. If your yard gets hit by hogs, or if you spot a herd roaming through your neighborhood, the city wants you to take immediate action.

Residents can report active sightings by calling the Edgewater Police Department's non-emergency line directly at (386) 424-2000.