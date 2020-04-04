Over 100,000 Floridians have been tested for COVID-19, health officials say

article

The Florida Department of Health announced on Saturday that they have hit a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

More than 100,000 Floridians have been tested so far, making the Sunshine State the second in the nation when it comes to testing for COVID-19. Only New York has tested more individuals.

RELATED: Coronavirus 'hot spots': These zip codes have the most cases in Orlando

“This is an incredible achievement by any measure, and it is all due to the hard work and great sacrifice by Florida’s thousands of health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of this fight," Governor Ron DeSantis said. "These professionals will have the full weight of the State of Florida behind them as they continue to devote themselves to keeping Florida’s families safe.”

In Orange County, hundreds of cars have been lining up each day to get tested. On Friday, the site at the Orange County Convention Center reached capacity just 7 minutes after opening.

RELATED: Florida women wearing medical scrubs say they were confronted in grocery store

Advertisement

As of Saturday morning, there were over 11,000 cases of coronavirus in the state. DeSantis issued a statewide 'stay-at-home' order this week in hopes of flattening the curve quicker.