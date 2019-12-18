OUCH! Finger stuck in bench requires Orlando fire department rescue

article

The Orlando Fire Department had a delicate situation on their hands after a little girl got his finger stuck in a bench!

The department posted photos to Facebook on Monday of the rescue. The girl had stuck one of his fingers in a hole of a green steel bench and couldn't get it out.

Firefighters worked carefully to cut the steel to free the girl.

"The crew of Tower 6 A-shift carefully used an air-powered cut-off tool to safely release it. We see these incidents quite often, especially with rings. We were glad to help."