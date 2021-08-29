OUC crew heads to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

Orlando power company OUC said that they are sending 12 line workers to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The dangerous Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall to the region.

OUC said that they will send 12 line workers toward Lafayette, Louisiana, to assist with power restoration efforts in the wake of the hurricane. They departed Orlando at 8 a.m. Sunday and will lodge in the Florida Panhandle overnight. By Monday, they will arrive in Lafayette.

The 12 employees reportedly volunteered to help with storm recovery and do not know how long they will be away. They will observe OUC’s COVID-19 precautions, which include social distancing and enhanced sanitization protocols, while on duty.

The OUC deployment is said to be part of the country’s municipal utility mutual aid network.

