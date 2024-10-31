Expand / Collapse search

One person dead after "accident" at Camping World Stadium, according to police

Updated  October 31, 2024 9:43am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department was made aware of an accident that happened on Wednesday afternoon at Camping World Stadium.

As of Thursday, one person was injured from the accident and died at the hospital, according to officials.

This investigation comes amid set up for the massive EDC festival set to begin next week on November 8.

Officers are still conducting a death investigation.

Officials have not released information on the death. When more information is provided, this story will be updated.