Sheriff: Man accused of raping 70-year-old woman could have more victims

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says deputies are back at a Kissimmee apartment complex after receiving a tip that a maintenance man accused of raping a 70-year-old woman who is a tenant there, may have targeted other victims.

"We’re looking to make sure there are no other victims and if there are we’re looking for them to come forward," Sheriff Marcos Lopez says.

Deputies have been going door to door asking residents at Simpson Ridge Apartments if they have had contact with suspect Freddy Lafuenta. Deputies arrested the 42-year-old man for sexually battering a 70-year-old resident there.

"We’re reviewing the work orders, anywhere the suspect entered or exited, and we’re making contact with the people to make sure there was no other victims."

Freddy Rodrigo Lafuente

Neighbor Jobana Delarosa says, "Yes, it worries me. I’ve always seen him looking at women. Literally. Staring and just forgetting about whoever is talking to."

According to court records, Lafuente is a two-time convicted felon on probation for aggravated battery with serious bodily injury.

"He worked here with priors. How do you get hired if you have felonies? How did he get hired."

A manager at the complex says they plan to review their hiring practices and are cooperating with law enforcement. But as deputies look for more victims, residents are worried.

"Very concerned because they have the keys for every single apartment. They can go in and out whenever they want to."

Neighbor Carmen Aquino says, "I know the woman who was attacked. I will definitely keep an eye out, not only for the elderly but everybody else."

If you have information call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.

Advertisement



