Orlando man arrested after his baby was put on life support following physical abuse, deputies say

The father of a baby who has been fighting for his life for the last couple of months has been arrested in connection to the infant's injuries, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Malcolm Nelson, 32, of Orlando was arrested for aggravated child abuse after doctors discovered that his infant son had severe brain injuries consistent with abuse from shaking, deputies said.

The baby was placed on life support back in January and detectives were notified of the case on January 24, the day after the 3-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital.

The infant reportedly lost consciousness at home in Ormond Beach and went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors found the baby had several injuries and fractures that resulted from physical abuse such as shaking, deputies said.

If the baby doesn't recover from his injuries, Nelson can face an upgraded charge.