Osceola deputies searching for 15-year-old girl missing for days

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl they say has been missing since Saturday.

Rachel Oyoin Akinwole was last seen in the area of Ferrera Court in Kissimmee around 9 a.m. on Dec. 18. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Rachel is a black female with brown hair and weighs 122 pounds. She is 5-foot 5-inches tall.

"Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the community to bring this missing juvenile home."

If you have any information please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

