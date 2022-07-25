Osceola County Schools: Back-to-School free immunization events being hosted for students

article

Local schools across Osceola County are hosting free immunization events for students, including COVID-19 immunizations. Here’s everything you need to know.

This week, Osceola County is hosting free back-to-school immunization events for students needing TDAP (Tetanus-Diptheria-Pertussis), a preventative vaccine for three serious bacterial infections. These events will also be providing COVID-19 vaccines at no cost and no appointment is needed.

What to Know before the Back-to-School Immunization Events:

No cost

No appointment is needed

Bring the child's recent immunization records

Bring the child's birth certificate, passport, or other government-issued ID

Parent/guardian with a valid ID must accompany their child

Parent/guardian consent is required

Locations, Dates, and Times:

Monday, July 25, 2022 / 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m., St. Cloud Middle School, 1975 Michigan Avenue, St. Cloud

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 / 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 / 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Bellalago Charter Academy, 3651 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee

Thursday, July 28, 2022 / 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Denn John Middle School, 2001 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee

Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis are serious bacterial infections that affect parts of the body such as muscles, nose, and throat. Based on medlineplus.gov, Tetanus causes painful tightening of the muscles, usually all over the body, potentially causing "locking" of the jaw. Diphtheria affects the nose and throat by coming in contact with an object, such as a toy, that has bacteria on it. Pertussis, also known as "Whooping cough," is a respiratory infection that can cause uncontrollable coughing. Vaccines can protect from these diseases and can protect children younger than seven years old and adults.

For more information regarding the events or how to download vaccine consent forms, please visit the Osceola County Florida Health website.