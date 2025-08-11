Florida DOGE auditors review Orlando’s finances amid property tax concerns

The Florida Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, is investigating the City of Orlando’s finances and operations, focusing on what it describes as out-of-control property taxes.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is conducting an investigation into the City of Orlando’s finances and operations, focusing on concerns over property taxes.

Orlando officials began cooperating with state auditors on Monday, handing over 27,000 documents by afternoon.

The audit is examining city contracts, personnel compensation, funding transfers, diversity initiatives, and homelessness programs, including the $58 million Accelerate Orlando initiative funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

What we don't know:

Details on the specific findings or any confirmed wrongdoing have not been released. It remains unclear why certain programs like Accelerate Orlando have come under scrutiny.

The full extent of the alleged excessive spending and taxing of $120 million over five years has not been detailed. The outcome of the ongoing investigation and any potential consequences are still pending.

The backstory:

The audit follows concerns raised by the state about Orlando’s financial management, particularly regarding property taxes and spending. This review coincides with a similar state audit of Orange County’s finances, where officials recently turned over more than 183,000 files and expect a report within two months.

What they're saying:

Orlando’s rapid population and development growth complicate the interpretation of increased tax revenue, with local officials defending their financial practices against allegations of excessive taxing.

"They’ll go through things today and if they need additional things or want to interview someone, they’ll ask for that towards the end of the day," Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "When you have new construction that comes in on the tax rolls — that’s generally what increases your revenue intake."

The city has used $58 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for Accelerate Orlando, which aims to address homelessness and affordable housing, including converting an old hotel on Colonial Drive into Palm Gardens Orlando Apartments.

District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose said she is uncertain why Accelerate Orlando is under scrutiny but emphasized the funding remains secure. "The funds are there and we’re going to continue to spend them the way we told the government we would," she said.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the audit targets alleged excessive spending and taxing totaling $120 million over the past five years.

Last week, auditors collected over 183,000 files from Orange County officials, who say they remain confident in their own audit processes.

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe said, "You want it to get to the people — and if there’s something that doesn’t add up — it needs to be corrected and fixed immediately."

What's next:

The final audit report is expected within 60 days.