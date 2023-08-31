Osceola County restaurant manager arrested for sexually assaulting teen employee: Deputies

A restaurant manager was arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenage employee, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Thursday

During a press conference, deputies said they arrested 32-year-old Calvin Cooke, the manager of a Pizza Hut,

On August 26, deputies responded to a local Pizza Hut near the west side of Osceola County in reference to a "rape in progress." When deputies arrived they met with the victim, a high school student, who recently started working at the restaurant.

Cooke asked the teen to clean the bathroom and he allegedly followed her and shut the door before s

Deputies said Cooke was aware that the teen was underage.

Cooke reportedly began flirting with the teen on Snapchat, gave her an electronic cigarette to smoke, and sent nude pictures.

Cooke was arrested for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, transmitting information that's harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor,

If anyone else has been a victim of Cooke, they are asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Department.