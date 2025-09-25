Osceola County man arrested in online child exploitation sting

The Brief An Osceola County Response Team worker was arrested after deputies said he solicited nude photos from a child in an undercover sting. Alberto "AJ" Castaner Jr. allegedly posed as an 11-year-old boy and sent explicit photos to investigators posing as a minor. He faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond.



An Osceola County Response Team employee has been arrested after deputies said he tried to solicit nude photos from a child during an online sting.

What we know:

Deputies say Alberto "AJ" Castaner Jr., an employee of the Osceola County Response Team and a local lawn care company, was arrested after an undercover operation revealed he attempted to solicit nude photos from someone he believed was an 11-year-old girl.

The Osceola County Response Team is a non-profit organization that provides community support and emergency response services, such as search and rescue and food assistance.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force launched the undercover operation after Castaner allegedly engaged in online messaging with a 10-year-old girl he met while delivering food to her home. They claim he later messaged her online while posing as an 11-year-old boy.

"At the time, the conversation did not rise to criminal level; however, the suspect appeared to be ‘grooming’ the minor," investigators said.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said how long Castaner had been allegedly communicating with the real child before the undercover operation began. It is also unclear whether there may be additional victims.

The backstory:

The ICAC task force frequently runs stings to identify adults attempting to groom or solicit minors online, a problem that has grown as more children spend time on digital platforms.

The unit conducted a sting in which deputies posed as a young girl. According to investigators, Castaner sent sexually explicit photos and attempted to solicit nude photos while he engaged in conversations he believed were with a minor.

He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including eight counts of transmitting harmful material to minors.

Alberto "AJ" Castaner Jr.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information related to the case to call 407-348-2222.

