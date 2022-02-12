Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County fire truck responding to alarm collides with vehicle, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Engine 65 exited Station 64 to respond to a fire alarm call at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The engine activated the traffic signal in front of the station to alert drivers to come to a stop, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. 

Officials say a vehicle drove around stopped traffic on Pleasant Hill Road and collided with the fire truck. 

No firefighters were seriously injured, according to the fire department. 

"Our crews coordinated w the @orlandohealth Air Care Team for a trauma transport for a vehicle occupant," Osceola County Fire Rescue said in a tweet. 

The department said Florida Highway Patrol will conduct an investigation. 