Osceola County deputy fired following charges related to domestic violence

A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated following an arrest on charges related to domestic violence, the sheriff's office says.

Alex Valentin has served with the department for approximately 11 years. He was fired immediately following his arrest on Monday.

"The Sheriff and members of the Sheriff’s Office support and concern is with the victim," read a statement from a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Valentin in the third Osceola County sheriff's deputy to be arrested this year.

Last month, another Osceola County sheriff's deputy, Arturo Dominguez, was arrested on four felony charges after he allegedly accessed a law enforcement database to help a friend – a suspect accused of having sex with a minor – avoid arrest.

In May, an Osceola County sheriff's deputy, David Crawford, was charged with culpable negligence after investigators said he fired a Taser by a pump at a Wawa gas station in 2022, leading to a fire that injured both himself and a man he was attempting to arrest.

The Orlando Police Department is handling the criminal investigation into Valentin's alleged domestic violence charges, according to the sheriff's office.