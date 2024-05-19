Family rescued after boat captain struck by lightning off Florida coast: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A family and a boat captain were safely brought back to shore on Saturday after the vessel they were on was struck by lightning, according to the US Coast Guard.

The family and the captain were offshore at Port Canaveral when the incident happened. Officials said the captain was hit by the strike and needed medical evacuation.

The search and rescue crew at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Port Canaveral responded and anchored the captain's boat since the vessel lost power during the strike.

Photos of boat rescue via U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral

The family was taken onboard the crew's response boat and were brought to a safe haven where the captain received further medical attention. The condition of the captain is unknown at this time.

The Coast Guard reminded families on social media to monitor the weather before launching and while on the water as we approach the summer.