Osceola County deputy arrested, fired over domestic battery allegations

The Brief Osceola County Deputy John Macerelli was arrested on Thursday, accused of domestic battery by strangulation. The sheriff’s office said it launched an investigation, found sufficient evidence, and terminated him immediately due to his probationary status. Sheriff Marcos Lopez emphasized zero tolerance for domestic violence and law enforcement misconduct.



An Osceola County sheriff's deputy accused of abusing his spouse has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. Deputy John Macerelli has also been terminated from the agency.

‘I have zero tolerance for domestic violence’

What we know:

On Thursday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports that Deputy John Macerelli had been abusive toward his spouse.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) launched an investigation, ultimately gathering enough evidence to obtain a warrant for his arrest on charges of domestic battery by strangulation. The alleged incident occurred while Macerelli was off duty, and the sheriff’s office stated that there were no prior reports of employee misconduct involving him.

Osceola County Deputy John Macerelli was arrested on Thursday, accused of domestic battery by strangulation. [Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office] Expand

Since Macerelli was still on probationary status, he was terminated immediately after the warrant was executed.

What we don't know:

While authorities have confirmed the arrest and termination, details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged abuse, such as how the report was initially made and whether there were any prior domestic issues, remain unclear.

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed how long Macerelli had been employed or what specific evidence led to the warrant. The victim’s identity and condition have also not been publicly shared.

The backstory:

Deputy Macerelli was a relatively new member of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and had not completed his probationary period before these allegations surfaced. The sheriff’s office emphasized that they had no prior record of misconduct associated with him. His termination was swift, in line with department policy regarding employees still in their probationary phase.

The agency also underscored its commitment to accountability, regardless of an individual’s position in law enforcement.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Marcos Lopez made a strong statement following the arrest, emphasizing the department’s stance.

"I have zero tolerance for domestic violence and zero tolerance for law enforcement violating the same laws they are sworn to uphold."

The sheriff’s office also reinforced its commitment to public safety.

"This case serves as an important reminder that no one is above the law. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will continue in our mission to protect the community by holding people accountable for their actions; no matter who they are or what they do for a living."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: