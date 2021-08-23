Osceola County deputies search for missing man

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

Deputies say Jose Angel Rivera-Rio, 69, was last seen in the area of the Harmony West subdivision on Monday at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say Rivera-Rio left driving a black and silver Mitsubishi Lancer with Florida tag Y40-3UN.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.