Osceola County deputies search for 3 armed robbery suspects

Central Florida deputies say they are searching for three armed robbery suspects.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a 711 gas station on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway early on Wednesday morning in reference to an armed robbery report.

The three suspects, described as Hispanic men, entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money, according to deputies. They then fled on foot.

Detectives need help identifying the suspects. Please call 407-348-2222 or 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for any tips that could lead to an arrest.

