Osceola County deputies are searching for a missing woman

article

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says that Rebecca Joleyne Scholz is missing.

They said that she was last seen around the Econolodge on W. 192 and W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

She is described to be 5’04" and about 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at 407-348-2222 if you make contact with Rebecca.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.