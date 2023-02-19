Ormond, Daytona Beach Police denounce influx of anti-Semitic propaganda over weekend

Both the Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach Police Departments have opened investigations into anti-semitic propaganda that was distributed throughout both cities over the weekend.

On Feb, 19, the Daytona Beach Police Department Chief of Police put out a statement that said:

"I want to make it clear that the Daytona Beach Police Department is drawing a hard line in the sand against the recent distribution of anti-semitic propaganda throughout our great city. The person responsible for distributing this material want to promote fear, hatred and division! We strongly denounce any form of hate or discrimination toward any individual or community."

Daytona Beach Police also said there was an influx of "Fire Amendment Auditors" that came to town displaying anti-semitic messages from the top of the pedestrian bridge on Speedway. Police believe they were trying to bait the officers into violating their rights in hopes of acquiring justification for a law suit against the department.

The Ormond Beach Police Department Chief of Police also denounced the behavior in a statement:

"I want to make it clear that the Ormond Beach Police Department is deeply troubled by the recent distribution of anti-Semitic propaganda throughout our city. This behavior is unacceptable, and we strongly denounce any form of hate or discrimination toward any individual or community."

"We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those who are affected by hate and discrimination, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Ormond Beach remains a welcoming place for all."

Ormond Beach Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact Police Corporal Jeremy Smith at jeremy.smith@ormondbeach.org.

Daytona Beach Police Department has asked anyone with information or video footage on the incident to contact Police Sergeant Tim Ehrenkaufer at EhrenkauferTim@dbpd.us.