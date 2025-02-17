Ormond Beach contractor charged with fraud, grand theft

article

A local contractor has been charged with grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud after allegedly taking more than $23,000 from a couple for a project he never started, authorities said.

John Day, owner of Coastal Stair Company LLC, was hired by an Ormond Beach couple in the fall of 2022 and paid a $23,027 deposit for materials. However, the couple never heard from him again, leading them to report the case to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit in January.

When recently interviewed by a detective, Day claimed that Hurricane Ian had damaged the home he was renting in Ormond Beach, destroying the materials he had stored in the basement. However, investigators contacted the property owner, who stated that the home had not sustained significant damage in the storm and did not have a basement.

In addition to the fraud and grand theft charges, Day was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of engaging in contracting without certification. He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and later released after posting $31,000 bail.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

