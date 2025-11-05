Orlando Commission District 3 runoff election: Chapin, Tanna set for Dec. 9 rematch
ORLANDO, Fla. - The race for Orlando City Commission District 3 is heading to a runoff after none of the five candidates secured more than 50% of the vote.
Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna, the top two finishers, will face off again on Dec. 9.
By the numbers:
Chapin and Tanna were separated by just 13 votes in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. Chapin received 2,477 votes, or 34.01%, while Tanna garnered 2,464 votes, or 33.83%.
Chris Durant finished third with 18%, followed by Kimberly Kiss with 9% and Samuel Chambers with nearly 5%.
The District 3 seat opened after longtime Commissioner Robert Stuart announced he would not seek re-election, setting off a competitive race in the district that includes College Park, Avalon Park and Baldwin Park.
Chapin, the son of former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, was endorsed by Stuart and Mayor Buddy Dyer, as well as the Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board. Tanna earned endorsements from Democratic state lawmakers Rep. Anna Eskamani and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith.
Commissioners serve four-year terms and the elections are non-partisan.
Key dates for the Dec. 9 runoff election
What's next:
Below are important dates to keep in mind if you are a resident of Orlando's District 3 and wish to vote in the runoff election.
- Voter registration deadline: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
- Vote-by-mail request deadline: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025
- Early voting: Dec. 1–7, 2025
- Election Day: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six precincts
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office.