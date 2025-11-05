Orlando Commission District 3 runoff election: Chapin, Tanna set for Dec. 9 rematch

The Brief Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna will face off Dec. 9 after neither topped 50% in Tuesday’s election. They were separated by just 13 votes in a crowded five-candidate field. Voter registration closes Nov. 10, the vote-by-mail deadline is Nov. 27, and early voting is set for Dec. 1–7.



The race for Orlando City Commission District 3 is heading to a runoff after none of the five candidates secured more than 50% of the vote.

Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna, the top two finishers, will face off again on Dec. 9.

By the numbers:

Chapin and Tanna were separated by just 13 votes in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. Chapin received 2,477 votes, or 34.01%, while Tanna garnered 2,464 votes, or 33.83%.

Chris Durant finished third with 18%, followed by Kimberly Kiss with 9% and Samuel Chambers with nearly 5%.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The District 3 seat opened after longtime Commissioner Robert Stuart announced he would not seek re-election, setting off a competitive race in the district that includes College Park, Avalon Park and Baldwin Park.

Chapin, the son of former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, was endorsed by Stuart and Mayor Buddy Dyer, as well as the Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board. Tanna earned endorsements from Democratic state lawmakers Rep. Anna Eskamani and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Commissioners serve four-year terms and the elections are non-partisan.

Key dates for the Dec. 9 runoff election

What's next:

Below are important dates to keep in mind if you are a resident of Orlando's District 3 and wish to vote in the runoff election.

Voter registration deadline: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

Vote-by-mail request deadline: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Early voting: Dec. 1–7, 2025

Election Day: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six precincts