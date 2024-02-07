Orlando's Coalition for the Homeless men's shelter destroyed by fire

A fire at the Coalition for the Homeless men's shelter on Wednesday afternoon prompted the evacuation of all 237 residents, rendering the building currently uninhabitable, officials said.

The coalition, along with its nonprofit partners, is urgently seeking temporary lodging and appealing to the public for assistance.

"We are incredibly fortunate that no one was injured," said Allison Krall, the coalition’s president and CEO. "And we know that when a crisis happens, our Central Florida community comes together. Everyone is stepping up to help, but there is still a big need."

In the immediate aftermath, the coalition requests financial donations and essential items such as pillows, blankets, jackets, socks, and warm clothing for the displaced men. Additionally, nonperishable food and bag lunches containing sandwiches, chips, fruit, and beverages are needed to sustain the displaced men and the Center for Women and Families, the coalition's neighboring facility whose residents typically rely on meals prepared in the damaged building's kitchen.

The fire, reported around 3 p.m., prompted firefighters to break windows for hose access, resulting in flooding and water damage. Krall stated that the fire's cause remains undetermined and ruled out arson.

Within hours, several organizations, including the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, the Christian Service Center, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army Orlando, and the Rescue Outreach Mission in Sanford, mobilized to offer assistance. The City of Orlando provided logistical support, the LYNX bus system facilitated transportation, and All Saints Church of Winter Park provided temporary accommodations for the displaced men.

Financial contributions can be made here. Donations of supplies and food can be delivered to the coalition's gate at 18 North Terry Ave., Orlando, 32801, during normal business hours.