Florida mom admits her OnlyFans shows 'explicit material' after kids are expelled from Christian school

A Central Florida mother known as "Piper Fawn" on OnlyFans continues to defend her content after her children were expelled from a local Christian school over a decal promoting her account.

In a sit-down interview on Good Day XTRA, Michelle Cline told FOX 35 News that her account does show "explicit content" between her and her husband, but her children are well aware and no one appeared to have an issue about it, until now.

"Approximately three weeks ago, I actually got an email from an angry parent that had found me on Facebook. And she reached out to me, and it wasn't until the next day that I got an email from the school saying I couldn't have my car on the property any longer," Cline said.

RELATED: Florida mom's OnlyFans car decal leads to kids' expulsion from Christian school

Cline said she had the decal, which takes up a large portion of her vehicle's back window, for at least two years with no problems.

"I feel like when they [the school] came to me and asked me to not be on the property any longer with my vehicles. I immediately obliged. I wasn't back on property one more time since then, and I did what I was asked. But then I felt like, you know, that wasn't enough. They had to, like, take it further," Cline said.

Her children, who have attended the school for at least five years, may now become homeschoolers.

"We had already intended on probably the end of the school year, you know obviously, reconsidering what we're going to do and possibly homeschooling. We had already talked about that, even prior to this all taking place, so it just kind of moved us to that decision quicker," Cline said.