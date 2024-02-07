Knife-wielding man killed in deputy-involved shooting has history of mental illness: Sheriff

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in Tuesday's deadly deputy-involved shooting as 43-year-old Decarlos Long.

"I would say he came out of the house to harm deputies. In my opinion, they really had no choice," said Sheriff John Mina.

Sheriff John Mina says Long was shot and killed after charging at responding deputies with a steak knife. Mina says it happened at a home off Davisson Ave and Edgewater Drive. It's a location they know well.

A newly released Calls for Service report from the sheriff's office shows deputies went to the home over a dozen times in the last year. It includes two reports of a threat or assault in the last three months. The most recent log from Tuesday was listed as "Suicide Attempt."

"The man had cut himself in some way. I believe he has a history of some mental health issues," said Mina.

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says law enforcement is responding to more calls from people in a crisis.

"It's becoming very, very disturbing to see the number of situations law enforcement officers must encounter," said Orlando Rolon, Former Orlando Police Chief.

For example, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says it averages 22 calls a day related to mental health concerns.

As for Tuesday's shooting, Rolon says law enforcement is trained to try to de-escalate situations with people in crisis while navigating potential threats at scenes.

"Every situation is different," said Rolon, "But if someone is charging at you - a person has an edged weapon - that unfortunately calls and dictates the use of something."

The state is looking into the shooting, which is standard protocol.

The sheriff's office says the body camera video will be released within the next 30 days.



