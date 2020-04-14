Orlando wrapping public exercise equipment to prevent use during COVID-19 outbreak

Visitors to some Orlando parks may find exercise equipment wrapped under plastic.

A FOX 35 employee discovered this to be the case at Lake Underhill Park, along the park's loop trail.

"Due to COVID-19, exercise equipment is closed until further notice," read a sign posted by the City of Orlando.

"I find it pretty decent what they're doing," said park visitor Irving Ruiz who uses the equipment. "They're taking care of us and this is what we need. We need the social distancing."

Ruiz added that it was unfortunate that the equipment was inaccessable and said he would have preferred the city wipe down and clean it regularly but understands why it has to be done.

The city had already made adjustments to public parks in response to the coroavirus outbreak. As a result of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which includes a restriction on gatherings of 10 or more people, all park reservations and rentals have been cancelled through Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Orange County's stay-at-home order is in effect until the end of the month, but residents are permitted to exercise outdoors as long as they practice CDC guidelines.