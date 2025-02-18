Woman charged with aggravated battery in alleged road rage shooting that left man dead

The Brief Tina Allgeo, 47, faces aggravated battery charges after allegedly shooting and killing Mihail Tsvetkov during a road rage incident in Orlando. Legal experts debate whether it was self-defense or an escalation, while the victim’s family demands more serious charges. Allgeo has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.



A Central Florida woman has been charged with aggravated battery following a deadly road rage incident two months ago on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

What we know:

Despite allegedly shooting and killing Mihail Tsvetkov, 47-year-old Tina Allgeo is not facing murder charges. Investigators say the incident began with a minor fender bender. Police claim Allgeo used her car as a weapon before Tsvetkov exited his vehicle, opened her car door, and appeared to strike her. At that point, she allegedly shot and killed him. Allgeo has entered a plea of not guilty and remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if prosecutors will pursue more serious charges against Allgeo. The exact sequence of events and whether Allgeo's actions constituted self-defense or escalation of the incident continue to be debated.

The backstory:

Road rage incidents have been a growing concern in Orlando, with this case drawing significant attention due to the circumstances. The shooting followed a minor traffic collision that quickly escalated. The victim’s family believes Allgeo's response was excessive, while legal experts are divided on whether she was acting in self-defense or unnecessarily escalating the situation.

This case highlights broader issues surrounding self-defense laws, the use of deadly force, and road rage-related violence. While some argue that Allgeo was protecting herself, others contend that her response was disproportionate. The legal battle ahead could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in Florida.

What they're saying:

Daniela Cvetkova, the victim’s sister, spoke to FOX 35 days after the shooting.

"You can move your car, you can run over him. You can shoot him in the arm and the torso anywhere else. Move away. Drive away. Why do you have to pull your gun and shoot him in the face?" she asked.

Civil trial attorney Tom Scolaro represents Tsvetkov's sister and said the family is hoping for more serious charges.

"Defendant decided to escalate a minor traffic fender bender and snuffed out a life for no reason."

Criminal defense attorney Michael Panella, who is not involved in the case, said the argument could be made that Allgeo was defending herself.

"Because he’s committing a forcible felony, and it’s imminent like it’s happening, she has a right to defend herself with deadly force."

Panella said of the legal strategy, "Whatever she [Allgeo] did before, she’s not the initial aggressor to this new event where he’s hitting her, and she feels that she needs to defend herself."

What's next:

Allgeo’s legal defense will likely focus on Florida’s self-defense laws, while the victim’s family continues to push for more severe charges.

