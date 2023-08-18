Orlando woman dies after trying to swerve when wrong-way driver entered lane, FHP says

A 41-year-old woman died after trying to swerve out of the way when a driver entered her lane, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before midnight on Thursday near the intersection of Balcombe Road and Braxted Drive in Orlando.

The woman from Orlando was driving northbound on Balcombe Road while a 24-year-old man was driving in the opposite direction, south of Braxted Drive. The man failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and entered the northbound lane, according to the crash report.

The man found himself in the direct path of the woman's vehicle, and the front left of his car collided with the left side of hers. She tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but was still sent to an area hospital with injuries, where she later died.

The man suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital. The passenger in his car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.