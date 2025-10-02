Florida woman allegedly abused elderly stepmother; arrested at home with several domestic-related incidents

The Brief An Orlando woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly beat and confined her elderly stepmother. Court records show officials have been called to the home where the woman was arrested several times in the last few months for domestic-related incidents and threats. The woman, 55-year-old Cheryl Pyle, is facing charges related to aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled adult.



An Orlando woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly beat and confined her elderly stepmother. Officials have been called to the home where the woman was arrested several times in the last few months for domestic-related incidents and threats, according to Orange County court records.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Around 10:18 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) responded to 12313 Abberton Court in Orlando in reference to a check on wellbeing, which later was determined to be a case of aggravated abuse on an elderly adult. The person who made the reported call told officials they had heard someone threaten the elderly woman's life.

The alleged victim, who lived at the home, was taken to the hospital after being found with multiple injuries. According to an arrest report, the elderly woman had contusions on her eye, chin and cheek, as well as severe swelling on her face and lacerations on her hand, forearm and elbow.

The woman told investigators that she had been beaten by her stepdaughter, 55-year-old Cheryl Pyle, and her boyfriend, who both moved into her home in December 2024, shortly after her husband died.

The arrest report states that the woman also said she had been confined in the home for about two days when Pyle and her boyfriend allegedly tied a rope from her bedroom door to the garage door to prevent her from exiting her room. The woman said the couple frequently took away her phone and tablet so she would not talk to other people.

Cheryl was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Cheryl Pyle (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

At this time, it is currently unclear if Pyle's boyfriend will face any charges in the alleged abuse case.

South Chase neighborhood home connected to previous incidents

Dig deeper:

According to court records, officials have been called to the home where Pyle was arrested several times in the last few months for domestic-related incidents and threats.

One of these incidents ties back to a heated exchange between the homeowners and a door-to-door salesman in August. The video, which went viral on social media, was laced with curse words and racial slurs. However, no one was charged in the incident. FOX 35 News previously went to the home where the alleged incident took place. The homeowners briefly talked with a reporter, but they declined to talk on the record or on camera about the situation.

Also in August, a hazmat investigation locked down the same South Chase neighborhood for hours. Officials and residents in the area believed the incident may have been connected to the viral social media video. The package was deemed safe, but deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 35 is working to gather more information on the previous alleged incidents.