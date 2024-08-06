TIMELINE: 60% chance of rain with potential for heavy downpours across Central Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Brevard, Orange, and Seminole counties until 7 a.m.

As Tropical Storm Debby works slowly through Georgia and South Carolina today and tomorrow, stalling, it'll send rounds of rain through Orlando. We have a 60% chance for rain, in the mode of periodic downpours. It'll be pretty heavy and breezy at times under these feeder bands of rain coming in off the Gulf, through Orlando and up into the circulation's center near Savannah.

As of this morning, power remains out for most of Jefferson County up on the Big Bend, and is forecast to produce over 20" of rain in South Carolina over the next 2 days. Eventually, it'll be pulled northeastward into the waters off of New England.

Our weather here remains active with ample moisture for daily afternoon storms. The tropical air left behind from Debby will help to enhance our rain chance beyond what it otherwise would be. Also, any storms that form today will feature soaking rains that'll lead to quick ponding on the roads in slow drainage areas. A few inches of rain is certainly possible inside of an hour, if a downpour lingers.

We'll have slightly lower chance tomorrow and Thursday, but it's back to the boomers with numerous storms by this weekend.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

