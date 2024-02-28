Orlando weather: Wednesday temps to reach the 80s ahead of weekend rain

The weather for Central Florida on Wednesday will be downright beautiful! It will be another sunshine-filled day with warm temperatures. Plan for afternoon highs to approach the mid 80s.

A fading cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing minor changes to the forecast across Central Florida.

Clouds will be on the increase as the front approaches. A few very isolated and light showers will be possible, but it will be very hit-and-miss. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s.

Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend, bringing with it our next best chance of rain.

If you have any weekend plans, it's a good idea to pay close attention to the forecast! Scattered showers are possible for Saturday, with most of these staying relatively light.

By Sunday, slightly higher chances of rain and storms are expected. A few isolated heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.

One positive takeaway from this weekend, despite the rain, will be the warm temperatures! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80-degrees.