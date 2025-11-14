Orlando weather: Warm weather returns after record lows across Central Florida

The Brief Today's forecast: The warm-up continues with temperatures reaching the mid 70s across Central Florida. It will be another cool night, with temperatures dipping into the 50s for most areas. Temperatures will climb to the 70s and 80s on Saturday and Sunday.



Warmer weather to end the week

We begin this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida.

A few spots are contending with patchy dense fog, leading to reduced visibility. These areas are mostly near the I-75 corridor in Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties. Once the sun rises (6:47 a.m.), fog will clear out.

The rest of the day will be just beautiful. Sunshine will be abundant with very comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 70s across Central Florida, with a high of 77° in Orlando.

What will the weather be like tonight?

Mostly clear skies continue tonight. Temperatures won't be quite as cool either, with lows dipping down into the 50s for most. Only a few areas in Marion County to northern sections of Lake and Sumter could see temperatures in the upper 40s. Orlando will fall to a low temperature of 57°.

Sunshine-filled weekend ahead

For this weekend, we're gearing up for what will be an absolutely beautiful stretch weather-wise.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region, which means dry, sunny, and warm weather will take shape.

Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s for Friday before highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will be much closer to normal, too. Plan for lows in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend.

Temperatures will turn even warmer next week under sunshine-filled skies. Highs will be near the middle 80s by Wednesday.