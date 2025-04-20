Orlando weather: Abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions for Easter Sunday

The Brief Abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for Easter Sunday across Central Florida. Highs look to warm up to close to 90 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. Expect lows tonight to be a little milder, dipping back into the upper 60s.



Abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for Easter Sunday across Central Florida.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

As this ridge of high pressure holds, we'll see abundant sunshine for Easter Sunday.

It'll be great for any egg hunts that you're attending, but you may need some sunscreen. Highs look to warm up to close to 90 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year.

It'll be a little breezy out there once again, with the difference in pressure across the state. Gusts could rise to close to 20 mph from the southwest.

Tonight will feature seasonable conditions, along with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect lows to be a little milder, dipping back into the upper 60s.

Elevated fire concerns

Why you should care:

With the lack of rain, drought conditions will continue to worsen, with the wildfire risk being elevated.

The continued breeze and dry weather make for elevated fire concerns once again.

Fire weather warnings are in play for Polk County through 7 p.m.

What will the weather look like next week?

What's next:

The upper-level ridge of high pressure slowly shifts to the east as we kick off the workweek on Monday.

That coincides with a weak cold front to our northwest trying to work closer to us in Florida.

Temperatures ahead of this system surge back into the lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun.

We've already had five 90-degree days or hotter this month, and we'll likely add a couple more days this week.

Monday night will be a touch muggier, with lows sliding back into the middle and upper 60s.

The cold front that is to our northwest sadly never makes it in with the ridge just to our east.

That means our chances of rain essentially stay at zero for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Behind this disturbance, temperatures look to drop just a couple of degrees.

Afternoon readings late this week look to rise back into the upper 80s under plenty of sun.

