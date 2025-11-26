Orlando weather: Warm stretch ends as cooler weather arrives for Thanksgiving

The Brief Another warm day in Central Florida with temperatures in the 80s. Weather will cool down for Thanksgiving and last through Saturday. The 80-degree weather will return this weekend.



Another gorgeous day, leading up to the holiday, under variably cloudy skies, we'll reach a high of 80°-84° (cooler north).

Tonight's forecast

It will be breezy tonight with a few showers possible. Temperatures be a low of 67°.

What will the weather be like on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy with a few stray, passing showers and a high of 72°. The weather will feel noticeably cooler.

It will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 63° on Black Friday.

The week ahead

Temperatures will bounce back this weekend into next week with 80s making a big return for at least the first week of December. In fact, it'll feel more like October at times. There are signs we may see some rain early to the middle part of next week as the air masses shift, but this system has not yet come into focus.