Orlando weather: Warm day ahead with high temperatures in the 90s

Seasonally warm highs near 90° today through Wednesday will kick off the last week of school here in Central Florida and set the stage for a hot end of this workweek with the mid-90s ahead.

With that said, a weak front is moving through this morning and while it'll have little effect on daytime highs – it'll still be hot – it will keep our Atlantic coastal areas in the pleasant low-80s and could kick off a late-day downpour or brief storm as the cooler air off the water interacts with the sun-baked air over land.

Looking ahead to our Memorial Day weekend, expect mid-90s for highs with scattered storms each afternoon.

That'll represent a warmer-than-normal pattern which will continue through at least early June.