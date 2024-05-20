Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Warm day ahead with high temperatures in the 90s

By
Updated  May 20, 2024 6:35am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: May 20, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at this week's forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Seasonally warm highs near 90° today through Wednesday will kick off the last week of school here in Central Florida and set the stage for a hot end of this workweek with the mid-90s ahead.

With that said, a weak front is moving through this morning and while it'll have little effect on daytime highs – it'll still be hot – it will keep our Atlantic coastal areas in the pleasant low-80s and could kick off a late-day downpour or brief storm as the cooler air off the water interacts with the sun-baked air over land. 

Looking ahead to our Memorial Day weekend, expect mid-90s for highs with scattered storms each afternoon. 

That'll represent a warmer-than-normal pattern which will continue through at least early June.