Orlando weather: Warm and sunny before cold front brings 40s, 50s back to Central Florida

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 61 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Great weather is expected today in Central Florida! Afternoon highs will reach the upper-70s/ low-80s with dry skies. The UV index is high, so don't forget sunscreen.

BEACHES:

Most cities will reach the mid-70s today with ocean breezes. The moderate rip current risk continues today, make sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

A great day to head to the theme parks. Highs park-side will reach the low-80s with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the parks today!

OUTLOOK:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching a front that will arrive Friday evening bringing a rise in rain chances. As of now, models are flashing a 40% coverage for showers on Friday night. We look mostly dry and comfortable for the weekend ahead.

Forecast highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but much cooler weather is expected next week. A front will bring shower and thunderstorm activity on Monday, then temperatures drop to the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.