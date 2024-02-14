Orlando weather: Central Florida set for pleasant Valentine's Day after chilly morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - We begin our Valentine's Day morning with chilly temperatures! We're waking up to the 40s and 50s, so grab the jacket as you head out the door. You'll be able to shed the jacket by this afternoon, as temperatures make a dramatic warm-up with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
If you have any Valentine's Day plans, you won't run into any issues! Just keep in mind, after sunset temperatures will turn chilly once again.
A beautiful forecast is in the works through Friday. We remain rain-free with temperatures closing in on the 80-degree mark by the end of the work week. Plan for plenty of sunshine, until Friday's forecast brings increasing clouds.
DAYTONA 500 Weekend Forecast:
Saturday and Sunday have now been declared FOX 35 Weather Impact Days. With the Daytona 500 taking place Sunday, plus the events Saturday leading up to the big race, impacts are likely.
- Saturday: Rain arrives Saturday, likely during the early to mid afternoon hours. These showers will be scattered before growing more widespread overnight. On top of the wet weather, chilly temperatures can be expected as well. Highs will only reach the mid 60s for afternoon highs. Bottom line - if you have plans on being at the track Saturday, have a way to stay both warm and dry.
- Sunday: Race day is going to be a tough and close when it comes to just how long the rain will stick around for. Some trends in the model data are pointing towards the rain clearing out by the early afternoon, which could allow time for the track to dry out. But if the showers stick around all day, that could create a bigger hiccup for the race and for attendees. On top of the rain chances, temperatures will be quite cold. We're talking about highs barely reaching the low 60s, and it will feel even colder than that given the breezy winds we're anticipating. The one small bit of good news when it comes to the wind, will be that if the rain tapers off, it could help to dry out the track a little more quickly. Stay tuned for more updates!