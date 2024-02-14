Orlando weather: Central Florida set for pleasant Valentine's Day after chilly morning

We begin our Valentine's Day morning with chilly temperatures! We're waking up to the 40s and 50s, so grab the jacket as you head out the door. You'll be able to shed the jacket by this afternoon, as temperatures make a dramatic warm-up with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

If you have any Valentine's Day plans, you won't run into any issues! Just keep in mind, after sunset temperatures will turn chilly once again.

A beautiful forecast is in the works through Friday. We remain rain-free with temperatures closing in on the 80-degree mark by the end of the work week. Plan for plenty of sunshine, until Friday's forecast brings increasing clouds.

DAYTONA 500 Weekend Forecast:

Saturday and Sunday have now been declared FOX 35 Weather Impact Days. With the Daytona 500 taking place Sunday, plus the events Saturday leading up to the big race, impacts are likely.